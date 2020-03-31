Pleasant, seasonable weather keeps coming

We began the week with nice weather, and there is more where that came from. Our sky is partly to mostly sunny today although temperatures will be a little bit lower than yesterday, mostly in the lower 50s.

Wednesday looks like another winner with partial sunshine and highs in the middle 50s. There is a slight chance of a brief, light shower around the Waterloo area in the morning, but those odds are pretty low. Winds pick up on Thursday, helping push highs to around 60 as clouds increase.

A cold front brings showers on Friday, which should bring around a quarter to half-inch of rain. Seasonably mild temperatures in the 60s move in next week.