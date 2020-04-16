Playing bingo to support local businesses

The NewBo and Czech Village districts of Cedar Rapids have created a way to encourage people to continue spending money at their favorite businesses.

It's called "support local bingo." Participants get a bingo card with spaces that say things like "leave a big tip at a district business," or "purchase a gift card from a Czech Village business."

Anyone who gets a line bingo is entered into a drawing for tickets for some events that are coming up. Anyone that fills every space, gets five chances.

Monica Vernon, the Executive Director of Strategic Development at NewBo and the Czech Village said, " [It's] something fun, the right thing to do, but it also adds a little extra and we know everybody is in need here. There isn't a business that we've heard from that says oh we're doing great."

The contest goes until May 15th. You can get a bingo card here: https://crmainstreet.org/