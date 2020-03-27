Playgrounds closing to slow the spread of COVID-19

Playgrounds in North Liberty and Dubuque will be closing to practice social distancing and slow the spread of COVID-19.

The City of North Liberty announced that all outdoor play structures will be closed, effective immediately. The park, trails, and other outdoor public areas will remain open, but the public should continue to practice social distancing in these areas.

Mayor Terry Donahue stated that he is urging residents to stay at home and limit trips to only essential ones.

The City of Dubuque also announced that they will be shutting down all playground areas and play structures including the Flora Skate Park. City parks in the area will also remain open at this time.

City of Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said, “We want people to understand that the outdoors and our parks are still open but, for their own safety and the safety of the children, we are asking the public to stay off this equipment and help limit the spread of the virus.” She also stated, “We need parents and guardians to help children and teens understand this temporary closure.”

The city said that these public areas are extremely difficult to keep sanitized and safe for people to use. There will be signage around those playgrounds and play areas explaining the closure. These will be closed until further notice.

The City of Waterloo will also be closing their playgrounds and play structure as of Friday evening. City parks will continue to remain open.

City of Waterloo Leisure Services Director Paul Huting said, “We want people to understand that the outdoors and our parks are still open but, for their own safety and the safety of the children, we are asking the public to stay off the equipment in order to help limit the spread of the virus.” He added, “We need parents and guardians to help children and teens understand and follow this temporary closure.”