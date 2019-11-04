Plans halted for assisted living facility in Robins

A controversial new development in Robins won’t be coming to town after all.

Robins City Council failed to approve a rezoning request, which would’ve cleared the way for an assisted living and senior living center in Robins Square, on Nov. 4, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)

On Monday, the Robins city council failed to approve a rezoning request, which would’ve cleared the way for an assisted and senior living center in Robins Square.

City council members said it simply wasn’t the right project for that area.

That area of Robins Square is currently zoned for commercial development, but the developer needed it to be changed to residential zoning for the project to move forward.

Last month, Robins’ planning and zoning commission recommended that the city council did not approve the rezoning.

More than 30 people wrote letters to the city against the rezoning, and a few more voiced their concerns with it Monday.

“The city square, as originally planned, is built for commercial, to help support the community, help retail businesses, so we don’t have to drive into Cedar Rapids. We have a nice little area,” John Gaffney, who lives near Robins Square, said.

“We don’t have a lot of commercial in Robins. I think a lot of people would like to see some commercial up there, maybe stores, shops, that type of thing. This particular zoning change would kind of wipe that away,” City Council Member Don Norton said.

In 2017, another development group had requested Robins Square be rezoned to build apartments. Those developers ended up withdrawing that request after an outcry from neighbors.