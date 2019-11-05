Planning board defunds Edgewood Road trail bridge, frees thousands for other trail improvements

A proposed trail bridge that was superseded by another construction project is slated to be defunded by a local planning board, freeing up money for other projects in a coming budget year.

The Corridor Metropolitan Planning Organization, which represents the transportation planning interests of several Linn County communities, said that the proposed Edgewood Road trail bridge that would have gone over Iowa Highway 100 is no longer needed.

The group's policy board said that the completion of the interchange between Edgewood Road NE and Highway 100 allows for area trails to safely cross the highway, meaning a separate bridge would be unnecessary.

If the decision is finalized, then $584,000 in Surface Transportation Block Grant money will become available for other trail funding requests in the fiscal year 2022.

The decision is open to a 30-day public comment period. Interested parties can comment at the organization's website.