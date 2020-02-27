Planned roundabout near senior living facility, school drawing concerns

A portion of a road on the Southeast side off Cedar Rapids will be getting a makeover that could begin as soon as next year.

The City says it's an improvement project to help with safety and decrease congestion.

It includes redesigning the intersection of Cottage Grove and Forest Drive Southeast. Crews will rebuild that intersection as a roundabout near Washington High School.

However, the plan has received criticism, like Ann Struthers who lives on Cottage Grove Road Southeast.

“I can see the benefit of a roundabout for cars, but a lot of the people who live here and in Cottage Grove Place are elderly, and we like to cross the street and go down to Bruce more to walk," she said.

Struthers says a roundabout would get in the way. For that reason, the Executive Director of the Cottage Grove Place Senior Living Facility says he is against the plan too. He says 240 people live at the facility.

"Widening the sidewalk, and we're going to have bikes down the sidewalk and seniors walking down the sidewalk at the same time, so safety issues is probably the biggest concern," said Mark Bailey.

Bailey is one of more than 900 names on a petition - calling on the city to develop a plan that includes an alternative to the roundabout and not implementing the sidewalk plan.

"Plus, the plan they are talking about is cutting down a portion of our large trees," said Bailey.

However, the City's Paving for Progress Program Manager says that is not entirely true.

He says reconstructing a deteriorated Cottage Grove Avenue from First Avenue through the Forest Drive intersection is needed. He says the plan includes expanding sidewalks to a multiuse path, adding and the roundabout.

"We looked at what’s the best way to address the peak hour traffic here with the high school, and then traffic overall throughout the day. We've had 5 great places where we've installed constructed roundabouts in the past three years that worked wonderfully," said Doug Wilson.

He also says the impact on the area's green space will be low.

'There are a few trees between the sidewalk and curb particularly the southern square side that are little ornamental trees that will probably come out," he said. “But I expect anything that is behind the sidewalk will stay in place so you won't see a change to the feel of the space."

He says the roundabout will also help relieve congestion but says they take community concerns seriously and are seeking more public input before finalizing the plan.

Wilson says they will be meeting with the senior living facility next week. They expect a final plan by the end of summer, and to start on the project next year.