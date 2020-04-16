Planned Parenthood of Iowa seeing an increased number online visits

The pandemic has led to an increasing number of patients seeking reproductive and sexual health care with Planned Parenthood of Iowa.

Planned Parenthood of Iowa told WOI in Des Moines that over the past month it has seen an increase of more than 250 percent in online visits. They're utilizing telehealth appointments either online or through their app.

Clinicians say, during the pandemic, patients have been taking advantage of affordable care.

"I have had patients that have expressed that they have been laid off or have been furloughed, and they no longer have access to their regular health insurance," nurse practitioner at Planned Parenthood Dr. Katie Thompson said. "And for those patients that are paying out-of-pocket, we do offer a sliding fee scale to make services more affordable."

Telehealth services include STD testing, hormone therapy, and birth control.

Click here to see the full story on WOI's website.

