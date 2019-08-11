Plane makes emergency landing in rural Linn County, nobody hurt

A single-engine plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Linn County on Saturday, officials said on Sunday morning.

At around 2:31 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, Linn County Sheriff's Office officials said that they received a report of a plane that went down. The location was reported near Martin Creek Road, approximately one mile east of Iowa Highway 13. The report also said that nobody was hurt.

Authorities searched the general area but were unable to locate the plane by foot. A drone camera was deployed on Sunday which allowed deputies to discover the plane in a cornfield.

The plane was a single-engine model that had flown from the Marion Airport. Bonnie Roth, pilot, and student pilot Steph Draher were in the plane at the time. Neither were hurt.

An investigation is ongoing through the sheriff's office and the Federal Aviation Administration.