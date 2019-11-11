A winter weather advisory is in place for several counties Monday morning. Click or tap here to see current warnings and advisories.

Plan on a slick commute Monday morning in eastern Iowa and take it slow. Give yourself some extra time.

Many school systems throughout the area altered their schedules due to slick conditions. Click or tap here for an updated list.

Here's how things are shaping up for the rest of the day:

TIMING:

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara said at least 2 to 5 inches is possible by the time it wraps in the late morning hours.

IMPACTS:

O'Mara said wind will cause blowing and drifting snow.

Several tow bans were also in effect Monday morning. A tow ban means that if your vehicle slides into a ditch, you will not be able to get it towed out until the ban is lifted.

COLD TEMPS:

Low temperatures will break records across eastern Iowa Monday night, O'Mara said. It'll be the same case for Tuesday's high temperatures.

"We aren't alone as this cold air has the potential to break more than 100 records nationwide before it leaves later this week," he said.

NEXT CHANCE FOR SNOW:

O'Mara said the next chance for snow arrives Wednesday.