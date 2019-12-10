Pilots, flight attendants sue Frontier for discrimination

A group of Frontier Airlines pilots and flight attendants has filed two federal lawsuits claiming the company discriminated against them during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.

The lawsuits filed in Denver claim Frontier forced the eight women onto unpaid leave during pregnancy and didn't make it possible for them to pump breast milk on the job.

The Denver-based airline denied the allegations. It says it supports pregnant and lactating mothers.

The Denver Post reports the lawsuits were filed by a New York law firm, the American Civil Liberties Union Foundation of Colorado and the Women's Rights Project of the ACLU Foundation.

