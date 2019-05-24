Pilot program to place ambassadors in downtown Cedar Rapids

A pilot program is set to place ambassadors with a goal of making downtown Cedar Rapids a friendlier and safer place.

The Cedar Rapids City Council will vote on the agreement at its Tuesday meeting to start the pilot program with Willis Dady, the Downtown Economic Alliance and city departments.

The agenda item says the downtown ambassadors would "build relationships with members of the public and maintain the integrity of the downtown Cedar Rapids area." Willis Dady would hire and coordinate the ambassadors.

Ambassadors would run during summer months and also "focus on creating a respectful and peaceful environment, communicating issues with appropriate parties, and aid with trash pickup and recycling in the downtown areas," according to the agenda.

The program would start in June, if approved.

