Pier 1 considers closing 45 stores for 2020 fiscal plan

Pier 1 Imports has announced a new fiscal plan for 2020 to its investors.

A big part of that plan includes closing stores.

Pier 1 says it is considering closing up to 45 locations for the 2020 fiscal year on top of the 30 stores it has already closed.

There's no word on what locations company officials are considering or how many employees this could affect.

The company said even more Pier 1 locations could see their doors shut if performance and sales goals aren't met.

There are currently locations in Marion, Coralville, Dubuque and Davenport.