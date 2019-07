One person died after being hit by a pickup a truck on private property in Bremer County Tuesday night.

According to information from Iowa State Patrol, it happened around 8:40 p.m. at 1644 Easton Avenue, which is north of Waverly.

Iowa State Patrol said the driver of the 2014 Chevy Silverado pulled forward, not knowing the victim fell under the truck.

The incident is still under investigation.