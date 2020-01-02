Physical therapist sees increase in patients during weeks after New Year's

As gyms fill up with people making New Year’s resolutions to get healthier, a physical therapist tells TV9 that their offices are usually next.

A group fitness class on Thursday, January 2, 2020 (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

Physical therapist Ted Kepros says he typically sees an increase in people around February or March, who are looking for treatment after over-doing a new year's resolution.

Kepros says a group class can be helpful since you're following an instructor's lead.

He explains that waiting too long to get something checked out can lead to more serious problems later.

“If you have an ache or pain like that, my recommendation is to see your physical therapist sooner versus later, because it's better to stave that stuff off quickly instead of letting it go on,” Kepros said.

Kepros recommends taking your time starting out a new exercise program, and to do more baseline activities to help get your strength up.

