Photographers doing 'Porchtraits' to help give families a snapshot of their lives during Coronavirus Pandemic

People across the country, including here in Iowa, are finding different ways to social distance while doing their jobs. Photographers have found a way to do that, along with creating last memories for families.

It's called 'Porchtraits' and it's all the craze right now. Families pose for photos on their front porch. The photographer stays on the front lawn and captures the moment.

Photographer Alisabeth Von Presley says she’s taken more than 30 Porchtraits over the last couple of weeks.

Families like to have fun while taking the pics on their porch. They may throw on a funny mask, or pose with the dog or be in their pajamas. Ultimately, it’s people telling their quarantine stories with the click of a camera.

“It's a whole new form of connecting with people,” said Presley. “They're able to see a snapshot into how your family is dealing with this crisis.

You can't see your grandma and grandpa every day, you can't see your mom and dad every day, but they can see you on your porch and that you are alive and that you are alive and you are happy and well."

It’s also photographers making adjustments. It keeps them busy, and helps them capture moments from far away. That’s something new for them.

“As a photographer we tell people's stories all the time but normally you're up close and you're able to adjust hair and change things,” said Presley. “This is a new experience where you have to tell their story from a distance.”

Some photographers are not charging for the photos. They know people are struggling right now, so they say pay what you can. Photographers wear mask and gloves and have hand sanitizer on them.





