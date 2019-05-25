Photo gallery: Viewer photos of Friday's Johnson County tornado

A tornado touched down in Johnson County during the evening of Friday, May 24, causing damage in some locations. The National Weather Service has a storm damage survey team on site to rate the damage on the EF-scale, but has not released their findings yet.

A tornado on the ground in Johnson County, looking west from between Hils and Iowa City (Jan Olive)

