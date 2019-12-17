Phillips convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder in December 2018 killing

A jury has found a man accused of killing a man and wounding a woman guilty of all charges he faced.

Ezekiel Phillips, Jr., 31, was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, and going armed with intent on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.

Jury deliberations began on December 13, 2019, and wrapped up at around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The shooting happened at the Pointe Apartments in Cedar Rapids on the morning of Dec. 19, 2018. Police said Phillips shot 27-year-old Tyrice Douglas and 19-year-old Mone Dotson. According to police, authorities found Dotson at 1640 Miami Drive NE. She reportedly left the scene of the crime to get help.

Phillips initially faced two counts of attempted murder, but Douglas later died from his injuries in May 2019.

First-degree murder is a class A felony, carrying a mandatory life sentence with no possibility of parole. Sentencing will be held on February 21, 2020, at 1:30 p.m.