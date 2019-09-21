Petition to get 'Iowa Legend' Busch Light cans sold in Iowa

How would you like to enjoy a Busch Light with Carson King's face on it? Well, you wouldn't be the only one.

There is now a petition for Busch Light to sell Carson King cans in Iowa on change.org. As of Saturday evening, the petition had over 19,000 signatures.

Carson King is a cyclone fan who made a sign asking for people to send money for more Busch Light, the sign featured his Venmo account.

Once King received more than 600 dollars, King decided to give all the money to the University of Iowa Children's hospital.

Venmo and Busch Light decided to match the amount he earns by the end of the month. With the matches, Carson says he has raised over $873,000.