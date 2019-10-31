Pet daycare says people need to be mindful of pets when it comes to candy

Halloween has come to an end, but one daycare is asking people to be mindful of their pets.

The “Pawsitively Paws Academy” said a number of people took their dogs to the business on Halloween to be watched over. That way the pets couldn’t escape or get frightened by the trick-or-treaters coming and going at their homes.

Now that all of the pets are home, their owners also need to know what they can and can’t eat.

“Keeping treats up and away from the dogs as well as the wrappers,” said owner Connie Adams. “Some dogs like to swallow items whole and the wrappers can cause blockages.”

Adams does a similar service on the 4th of July to keep dogs away from the fireworks.

