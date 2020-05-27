Person struck by stray bullet after nearby dispute in Iowa City

One person received minor injuries after being struck by a stray bullet on the south side of Iowa City on Wednesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 12:15 p.m., the Iowa City Police Department received reports from several people of hearing gunshots in the 2200 block of Taylor Drive. Officers described an ongoing dispute that had escalated to the point where at least one person involved apparently shot at a group of people. The group had vacated before police made it to the scene.

Police discovered that a person in a nearby home was hit by a bullet, causing minor injuries that officers described as non-life-threatening. The person was treated by medical personnel at the scene.

Nobody has been arrested in connection to the incident.

Several incidents of gunshots have been reported in the general area in each of

,

, and

. Iowa City Police

.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. Members of the public who may have information about this incident can call Sgt. Jerry Blomgren at (319) 356-5276 or email him

.

Iowa City Area CrimeStoppers is also offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Reports can be made anonymously to them at (319) 358-TIPS, using the P3 Tips app, or on

.