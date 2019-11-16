Person shows up at Cedar Rapids hospital with gunshot wound

An early Saturday morning admission to a local hospital may be connected to a report of gunfire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids, according to authorities.

At around 3:51 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, Cedar Rapids Police were sent to the emergency room at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital after a victim of a gunshot wound sought treatment there.

Officials believe that the victim could be related to a report of shots fired at around 3:46 a.m. at 6th Street SW. Officers located confirmatory evidence in that area that a gun had been discharged.

According to hospital personnel, the victim's wound is not life-threatening.

An investigation is ongoing.