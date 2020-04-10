Resident at Hiawatha Care Center tests positive for COVID-19

A resident who was at the Hiawatha Care Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the center said that the resident was at their facility for around 24 hours and was in isolation the whole time they were there. The person then left the facility for person reasons, not related to the virus.

The center is in the process of notifying residents, staff, and loved ones of those at the facility.

They have increased respiratory monitoring of all residents to twice a day. They are also in constant contact with IPDH, DIA, and Linn County Public Health and area following all guidelines set by them.

The guidelines set are restricting visitors, practicing social distancing, prohibit all large group activities, and limit residents from leaving the facility.

The center is also closely monitoring staff for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19.