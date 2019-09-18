Emergency overflow shelter to open this winter as part of homeless campus plan

Linn County's homeless population will have a new permanent emergency overflow shelter this winter season. The shelter will be part of a new campus that will house mental health and other services to help homeless people.

The Fillmore Center in Cedar Rapids on Sept. 18, 2019 (Taylor Holt/KCRG)

The Fillmore Building at 520 11th Street Northwest is part of a transformation now underway.

"Half of it is going to be available when child and youth development moves," Ben Rogers, a Linn County Supervisor, said.

In the coming months, two Linn County departments, Public Health and the Youth and Development Services Building, will be moving into a new home.

The current Youth and Development Services Building will become a homeless resource center and that's where a new permanent winter emergency overflow shelter will be.

The shelter will be part of the new campus that will house mental health and other services to help homeless people.

"Phase one is to have this cold weather shelter during the winter months," Rogers said. "Phase two, if there are funds available, is to create a day center."

The day center would be a place for homeless people to get their mail, shower, and do laundry. It would also have internet access and case managers.

Rogers says discussions about the new access center sparked the idea for the overflow shelter.

“There's a group of volunteers that every year have to scramble to find landlords, who would be willing to rent space for the purpose,” Rogers said.

The access center won't be up and running until 2020, but the overflow shelter will be used starting this winter.

The building currently houses the Abbe Center for Community Mental Health, Rogers says that’s one reason it's a valuable location.

"The Salvation Army that is just across the street provides a free hot breakfast every day, so those that are homeless or at risk of homelessness are already in the neighborhood," Rogers said.

Willis Dady Shelter Manager Denine Rushing said last year their winter overflow shelter was in the Salvation Army. She adds they've never turned people away but finding locations is a struggle, so this is a big deal.

"It's very needed because without it there would be a lot of people who would be sleeping on the streets otherwise," Rushing said.

She’s also hoping it can expand opportunities for the many other needed resources.

“Ultimately, they can get connected with different agencies and different programs that could help them get into housing, obtain employment and other services within our community," Rogers said.

More than $3 million in county mental health surplus funding will pay for the center.

Rogers said the county will pay for certain parts of operations at the homeless shelter, such as utilities. Homeless providers would cover the costs of staff when they are open.