Periods of storms hang on, locally heavy rain possible Thursday

We have a cloudier sky today which will keep highs in the upper 70s to around 80. It's still humid, and that'll help spark scattered showers and storms again this afternoon and evening. The threat of storms being severe is much lower than the past couple of days because it won't be as warm.

We'll see the storm chance continue into tonight. Rain and storms are much more likely on Thursday and may produce locally heavy rain. The cold front that's causing this activity will sweep through by evening, taking the rain away with it.

Cooler, less humid, and drier weather is in place Friday through the weekend with pleasant highs near 70. Warmth comes right back next week as highs go back into the 80s.