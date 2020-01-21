Periods of snow move through the rest of the workweek

While we have three days in a row with snow, accumulations will be manageable because it won't be falling heavily.

Tuesday night is still dry as clouds thicken and temperatures rise into the 20s. Snow becomes likely by late Wednesday morning, lasting for the rest of the day. From Wednesday through Wednesday night, many of us will pick up one to three inches of accumulation. An additional inch or two is likely Thursday into Thursday night, and once again on Friday.

Temperatures will be near freezing the whole time, so road treatments will be able to do their job and some of the wet snow will melt on its own.

Behind this system, clouds stick around, as do the seasonable highs in the lower 30s.