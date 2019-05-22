Periods of rain and storms through the holiday weekend may be heavy

Isolated thunderstorms may clip southeastern Iowa Wednesday night and could be strong to severe. Nearly all of Iowa, however, will be storm-free from that system. Rain and thunderstorms will be more widespread Thursday night into Friday, followed by additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms Saturday through Tuesday.

Periods of rain and thunderstorms through early next week may produce locally heavy rain and the potential for more river flooding.

Heavy rain will be possible from any of these. Adding up all the rain through Tuesday, one to three inches will be very possible with locally higher amounts. Typically, an inch of rain over the course of a few days in May would be no problem, but the ground is saturated and so runoff will happen with just about any rain. Rises on creeks and streams, and eventually some rivers, can be expected.

Where the heaviest rain falls will determine where the flooding potential is highest, and those details are uncertain at this time. You can follow the latest river levels at this page.