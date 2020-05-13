Periods of rain and storms coming, local downpours possible

Clouds increase from the south this afternoon while breeze blows at 15 to 30 mph. Highs hit the lower 60s but then level off for most of the afternoon as clouds come overhead. Showers and storms develop late, with most happening overnight through early Thursday. Some spots could see locally heavy rain up to around an inch. Small hail is also possible although the severe threat is overall pretty low. Most of us ought to see breaks in rain and storms Thursday until the afternoon as a cold front pushes through. Additional showers and storms are possible with that, especially south of Highway 20. These could also produce local downpours.

Potential rainfall through Thursday evening.

We'll finish off the week with highs in the lower 70s, then cool a bit for the weekend as another batch of rain comes through on Saturday. Warmer weather hits next week - we should see at least a couple days go beyond 80 degrees.