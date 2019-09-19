Perdue recalls nearly 500 pounds of mislabeled chicken tenders

Perdue Foods is recalling more than 300 packages of frozen chicken.

The chicken is labeled as Simply Organics gluten-free breaded chicken breast tenders. The meat in some of those bags actually contains wheat.

Perdue Foods said the labeling mistake applies to about 330 bags, which is about 495 pounds of chicken.

The company discovered what happened following a customer inquiry.

There have been no reports of reactions or illnesses related to the mislabeled chicken.

Affected customers can contact the company for a refund.