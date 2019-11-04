Peosta subdivision residents say ongoing road closure dangerous; city working on solutions

Homeowners in some Dubuque County subdivisions said an ongoing road closure is creating dangerous driving conditions.

Ulyana Drive, which connects Thunder Hills and Cox Springs Road in Peosta, is closed, forcing subdivision residents to drive on U.S. Highway 20 to access Peosta's city center. (Charlie Grant/KCRG)

The road that's closed is called Ulyana Drive, which connects Thunder Hills Road and Cox Springs Road. It's the only road that connects these neighborhoods to Peosta's city center, other than U.S. Highway 20.

For nearly 400 homes on the east side of Peosta, they have to cross the busy highway multiple times a day.

Jenna Specht Andrews and her husband decided to build a home in a Peosta subdivision four years ago because of the friendly, safe, and convenient feel of the community. However, she said this road closure is compromising two out of three of those characteristics.

"With the backroad being closed, and you try to head out on 20 to take your kids to daycare, head to work, you don’t feel the safety, you don’t feel the convenience," Specht Andrews said. "It’s a crapshoot. It really is."

Specht Andrews said multiple cars are waiting at either road during the morning and evening commutes to cross the highway.

"There are usually one to two cars in the median in the middle of the highway, which when you have traffic zooming 65 miles per hour each way, that is a major threat," Specht Andrews said.

Ulyana Drive is closed due to the construction of a new subdivision, Thunder Valley Estates. The developers closed the road in the summer and were supposed to reopen it by the end of October. City Administrator Whitney Baethke said poor weather slowed progress, but that the road should be open by Thanksgiving.

Still, Baethke said this situation highlights a few concerns that the city is trying to address. The first issue is the city of Peosta doesn't own the entire stretch of Ulyana Drive. According to Baethke, a Peosta developed named AJ Speigel constructed that road himself.

"AJ Speigel owned that entire parcel and he paved the surface through there, connecting Cox Springs and Thunder Hills," Baethke explained. "He did it essentially as a service to the community to connect those two roads."

Since the city doesn't own the road, it can't control when or how often it's closed. Baethke said she is working with the developer to get that land under an easement, basically allowing the city to control access.

The city also wants to create another access point between Thunder Hills and Cox Springs, likely by building a frontage road on the southside of that piece of ground closer to Highway 20.

Finally, the city is also working with the Iowa Department of Transportation to create a long-term solution for the Thunder Hills Road and Cox Springs Road intersections with Highway 20.

"We’ve requested a safety audit from the DOT and we’re going to begin advocating for some more permanent solutions to make those interchanges safer," Baethke said. "Now, we still don’t ever really want to direct traffic that way, but we know that some people, that’s their traffic pattern. We also have businesses on the south side of 20 that are coming up Cox Springs, so we want to give them a safe route to get into the city."

Specht Andrews wants to rally residents to get this on the DOT's radar. She hopes to form a sort of community task force that can advocate for an interchange to be built. She hopes to make her community safer and ready for its continued expansion.