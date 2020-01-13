Peosta residents head to the polls to choose a new mayor on Tuesday

Tuesday is the special election to decide the next mayor of Peosta.

A roundabout in Peosta on Dec. 27, 2018 (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Former mayor Larry Mescher quit through email back in October. Two days later he asked the council to rescind his resignation, but the councilmembers declined his request.

The council initially wanted to appoint a new mayor itself. However, more than 130 people living in the city signed a petition demanding an election.

Mescher is one of 3 candidates running. The others are James Merten and Jack Kalb.

Polls open at 7:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.