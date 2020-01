Residents of Peosta have chosen a new mayor in a special election held on Tuesday.

James Merten will be the next mayor of Peosta after receiving 225 votes, or 60.5 percent of the vote. Jack Kalb received 126 votes, or 33.9 percent.

Former mayor Larry Mescher, who quit his post in October and then tried to take it back, received 20 votes, or 5.4 percent.

There was one write-in vote.