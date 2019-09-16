People want more trees in Iowa City, but it could take more than a budget increase

People in Iowa City say they want to see more city staff planting trees, but city staff explained that it is not as easy as getting outside and doing exactly that.

Newly planted trees are on display along Sycamore St. in Iowa City on September 16, 2019. People have contacted the city hoping to increase the budget for more trees in the city. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The city says it plants hundreds of trees per year, and if people want to see more, the city will need their help.

The city is in the preliminary stages for preparing the next fiscal year budget in 2020-2021, and that budget aligns with the city's short- and long-term goals after declaring a climate emergency.

But staff explained if planting trees is part of the solution, the city says it cannot do it alone. When it comes to trees, the city has a limit on how many it can plant, which is all based on the budget.

"For every tree removed, we try and plant with a ratio of two to one," Zachary Hall, the Parks Superintendent for Iowa City, said. "So two trees planted for every tree removed."

Going back to 2015, the city plants about 400 new trees a year. Hall says that is an important initiative to the city to continue to plant as many as possible.

"They are important resources as far as storm-water management, sequestration carbon, they're a great environmental resource that has a lot of ecosystem services and ecosystem benefits," Hall said.

Hall said in order to get more trees, people need to buy-in to the idea, too. They can do so by planting trees on their own, donating to help other areas gain trees or both.

"There's only so much land within the street right of way, or that the city owns, as far as tree-plantings," Hall said. "A lot of times, those sites aren't really conducive because of compacted soils or infrastructure conflicts with stormwater, utilities, a whole host of things."

That's where Project GREEN is hoping to serve as an aid in the effort to connect homeowners and businesses to the idea of planting more trees in their area.

"We're calling it the '10,000 Tree Initiative,' but after we kind of met with the city folks to brainstorm about it, we think 10,000 might be a little conservative," Cindy Parsons, co-president of Project GREEN, said.

Parsons explained the collaborative effort plans to go beyond the front lawn.

"Not just beautify our own yards, but help with all those other areas in town," Parsons said, describing the need to put trees in downtown areas and underprivileged areas as well.

Hall explained the importance to not just plant the trees, but ensure that people will care for them once planted to allow them to develop.

"If we don't have partnerships and resources to be able to care for those trees, especially in the first five years, it's not going to be a successful, healthy forest," Hall said.

For more information on Project GREEN, visit their website.