People try to practice social distancing while at crowded state parks

At press conferences, every day, Governor Reynolds and health leaders plead with Iowans to practice social distancing. However, even outside that can be difficult to do.

People walk around the Palisades-Kepler State Park near Mount Vernon, trying to practice social distancing on Thursday, April 2nd, 2020. (MARLON HALL//KCRG)

With the sun shining on Thursday, it was hard to find a parking spot at the Palisades-Kepler State Park. State park offices, restrooms, and shelters are closed; but all roads, trails and public spaces remain open.

Michael Dunn of Cedar Rapids and his family say they came out to the park to celebrate a birthday and get moving.

“We’ve been able to keep our distance from other people, if we see people walking on the trail towards us, we’ll drift off on another trail, keep our distance,” Dunn said.

He said he is hoping state parks don’t close, as long as people keep their distance.

“I believe they should keep them open to keep people sane,” Dunn said.

Dunn isn’t the only one. Multiple people in the park told a TV Nine reporter they want the parks to remain open.

“It’s nice to have the option, I can certainly see why we don’t want to expose the people that maintain the parks and definitely want to trust people are going to keep their distance, but it’s hard to regulate,” Mary Kreitzer of Marion said while one a walk.

State park ranger Jim Hansen said parks are busier than usual, but he hasn’t had to break up any large groups.

“We really like the idea of keeping the parks open and from what I’ve seen, what I’ve observed, people are really taking the social distancing seriously,” Hansen said.

Hansen said as long as people follow the rules, the state parks can bring a break from the time at home.

“Even when you’re on the trail, if you cross paths with somebody, if everybody kind of stays six feet apart or more form people, we are probably a good place for people to come to,” Hansen said.

The Iowa DNR is asking that the public also avoid playgrounds as staff are not able to keep them clean according to CDC guidelines.

