People might struggle to find the type of Christmas tree they want

Black Friday weekend starts the busiest time of the year for Christmas tree farmers, but bad weather over the last decade as well as hurricanes in the Carolinas, have hurt the Christmas tree stock.

Mark Banowetz with Cedar Edge Evergreen Market said they are raising the cost of their trees a dollar per foot and they also were not able to get in all of the pre-cut trees they wanted.

“We tried to get more of the Fraser trees but we were only able to order the amount we normally get,” Banowetz said.

Each year farmers plant new trees, but for a tree to fully mature to the point that it can be sold it takes about ten years.

“It’s not a quick turnaround if you have a bad year,” he said. “

While some farmers weren’t able to order the trees he wanted but he said people aren’t going to have an issue finding a tree this holiday season.

“We just saw a shortage of getting all of the trees we wanted,” he said. “The Frasers just weren’t available.”

