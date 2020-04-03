A pest control company said people might notice more rodents, mice, and rats.

People might see more rodents amid coronavirus outbreak

Orkin said the reasons include simply being home more often and because restaurants aren’t throwing out leftovers or other food. Rodents would then have to travel further to find food.

“If you take away one of those things it is increased stress,” said Shelle Hartzer of Orkin. “That increased level of stress will cause them to try and find the resources they need.”

Hartzer says homeowners can check around their homes and seal small holes where rodents could sneak in and trim bushes where rodents might try to live.

