People line-up ahead of Keep America Great rally in Des Moines

A couple of people have been lined up for days in Des Moines ahead of President Trump's rally Thursday night.

Group camps out at Trump rallies to get front row (CNN)

It'll be held at the Knapp Center at Drake University. The arena holds 7,000 people, but 15,000 are expected to show up.

Randall Thom, of Lakefield, Minnesota, has been in line outside the Knapp Center at Drake University for two days.

"We appreciate the fight he is doing for us," he said. "We appreciate the strength he is doing for us. We appreciate what he is doing for our country. We appreciate he is putting America first."

The president is scheduled to speak at 7 p.m. Thursday. Doors open at 3 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence will join him after spending time on bus tour during the day Thursday. Governor Kim Reynolds welcomed him in Sioux City, saying he has stood with Iowans, and urging people to keep that in mind ahead of the caucuses. Vice President Pence spoke about President Trump's values, especially being pro-life.