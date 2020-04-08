People laid off wait as Iowa Workforce Development works through record filings

At the end of March, 60,000 Iowans filed for unemployment, indicating that record numbers of people in the state are out of work and pay.

Iowa Workforce Development jobs agency logo

That’s after places like hair salons, restaurants, and shopping malls all close to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Some of those people out of work are finding it hard to navigate an overwhelmed Iowa Workforce Development, the agency handling unemployment claims and CARES Act benefits.

“It took me a good six hours on Monday, which I expected because everyone everywhere is practically laid off,” Jason Rundle, of Washington, said.

Rundle got laid off from his factory job just over two weeks ago. This time, he’s found it to be a little more difficult.

“They said everything looked good and I should expect my money in six days," Rundle said. "I waited a few hours after that and checked the site again and the site is saying I’m still in determination, which means there is no specific date of getting paid."

Rundle is worried about getting his first unemployment check as bills pile up.

“I’ve got a truck payment, I’m diabetic so I’ve got a medication out the wahoo that I got to pay for, my landlord has been undertaking but eventually I got to get caught up,” Rundle said.

Ryan West, Iowa Workforce Development’s deputy director, said despite training for situations like these, he acknowledges there are some inconsistencies and delays.

“It’s a historic time, but we are working through it all of us as best as we can,” West said.

West said some people may receive their payment more quickly than others. No one claim is the same.

“Some people’s claims are going to go through really quick because they qualify under the normal circumstances others won’t because they are applying through parts of the cares act,” West said.

West said the best place for answers is online through the department’s website. He’s expecting the system to become more streamlined once the initial surge of filings is worked through.

West is asking everyone to be patient, but for people like Rundle, he’s hoping he doesn’t have to wait much longer.

“I’ve very paycheck to paycheck, I don’t know what a savings account is, I kind of live off of overtime,” Rundle said.

West said most people can expect a check in 10 to 14 business days.