People knit purple hats to raise awareness on infant abuse

Some people in Eastern Iowa knitted purple hats for babies Saturday morning.

The knit-in event held at UnityPoint Health St. Luke's Hospital was part of their “Click for Babies” campaign.

The event raises awareness on infant abuse.

"Parents need to understand normal newborn crying above all else,” said Denise Easley, an RN with St. Luke’s Hospital. “So they will know that it's ok to put your baby down if they are extremely fussy and you can’t calm them. That's ok."

The caps will go to new parents at the end of the year.