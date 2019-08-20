People invited to sign final beams going up in Xtream Arena in Coralville

Leaders of the Xtream Arena project in Coralville said construction is still on schedule, and they want people to sign one of the final pieces.

People took the chance to sign their names on a beam on August 19,2019 outside the Johnson County Historical Society. Those beams will soon help the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse in Coralville take shape. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

The staff there is hosting a number of beam signings outside the construction site in the Johnson County Historical Society parking lot, the first of which took place Tuesday.

While the beams will not be visible by the time construction is completed, it is meant to serve as a chance to make people a part of the project.

Leaders with the project said by the end of the fall, construction crews will have everything enclosed, so they can continue construction during the winter months.

"They'll finish out with the fieldhouse here by the end of the month, and both the arena and fieldhouse and the retail section as well will be enclosed by the end of October, and let them work through the winter and really get after it," Brian Hixenbaugh, the General Manager for the Xtream Arena and Fieldhouse, said.

The Xtream Arena is scheduled for completion by next fall, and Hixenbaugh said they are on schedule. He says he is hoping the first event will be a sold-out University of Iowa Hawkeyes volleyball home game.

People will still have the chance to sign the beam on Tuesday, August 20 from 5-7 p.m. and Thursday, August 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.