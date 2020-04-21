People in need of beds and furniture amid Coronavirus pandemic

The Coronavirus pandemic has created a need for household items like beds and furniture. That’s because the nonprofit Houses into Homes in Coralville is backed up right now delivering those items to people getting out of homelessness or escaping domestic violence situations.

Items await those in need at the warehouse for Houses into Homes in Coralville (Phil Reed/KCRG)

Workers at Houses into Homes say it’s hard for shelters to social distance because of their population. So they are working to get people into their homes faster. That’s raising the need for household supplies.

That’s because people are moving into empty homes without beds. Houses into Homes says at one point there was more than 40 households on their waiting list. They need donations to help people furnish their new homes.

They sanitize the supplies when they get them, and then as a precaution, isolate them for two weeks before delivering them. Workers say things could get worse when the pandemic slows down.

“As we start to climb out of this that we will see an increase in for need for shelter most likely with people getting evicted and have to move out and move in,” said Salina McCarty with Houses into Homes. “It feels like this will be a trajectory we will have to follow for a while.”

They are still making deliveries during the pandemic. They social distance by only having two people do the deliveries, and they drop it off at a person’s doorsteps. That’s also slowed the number of deliveries they can make in a day.

Workers are also doing contact free pickups for donations. People can leave the items on their driveway and call them, and they will come pick it up. Click here to learn more about Houses Into Homes and for information on how to donate.

