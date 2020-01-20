People in Iowa City use service to remember Martin Luther King Jr.

People in Johnson County honored the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a day of service activities, but organizers said they wanted the day to be more than just a remembrance.

“This is a birthday party, a celebration of all things that we can be proud of here as far as Johnson County is making strides,” RaQuishia Harrington, from the North Liberty City Council said.

The events started with a march from the Iowa City’s Eastdale Plaza to Mercer Park. Once there, around 300 people came together to work on service projects, like making tie blankets to donate to those in need around the community. An Iowa City hair salon also set up a booth to offer free haircuts for people in need.

“He was a public servant. He fought for justice and it didn’t matter if you were rich, if you were poor, but he wanted to make sure that you were seen and that you were treated as a human being and that’s what this day signifies, that’s what we are talking about and that is what we will continue to do when we talk about justice for our community,” Harrington said.

Harington said she also wanted people to have fun and celebrate as a community with music and food, but she hopes people remember that every day can be about giving back and carrying on the legacy of Dr. King.

“It’s been very empowering to see the multitude and diversity of individuals of all backgrounds coming in, to just join hands and to celebrate that we may all be different, we are the same and we want what’s best for our community,” she said.

Iowa City will continue to host events in honor of Dr. King throughout the rest of the week.

