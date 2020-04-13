People in Dubuque find a new way to celebrate Easter while social distancing

Some people in Dubuque put a spin on traditional Easter worship this year, as traditional services and gatherings were canceled because of the coronavirus.

They parked in a lot off Highway 20, stayed in their cars and tuned in to a "Community Easter Service" on their radios.

A band and speakers broadcast a safe distance away from under a tent.

The service was nondenominational, and its organizer said they collected donations as part of a "love offering," that will go to Dubuque Rescue Mission, Clarity Clinic, and Set Free Dubuque.