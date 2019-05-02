People in Davenport sandbagging to protect their homes, businesses

The Mississippi River in Davenport crested overnight, and as of Thursday morning, the water was starting to go down. But there is still an urgency to save buildings and belongings and to keep people safe.

City officials said at least 30 people had to be rescued after the river breached temporary levees Tuesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard stationed at the arsenal helped shuttle evacuees to and from their homes and businesses. They were out on the water again Thursday helping those who have been displaced. Many people near downtown spent Wednesday sandbagging their homes and businesses.

Workers at QC Co-Lab spent Wednesday making sandbags to put in the front of their building. They're a nonprofit that gives people a space to build things. They have a wood shop and a metal shop there.

Workers said no water has gotten inside of the business, but with the possibility of more flooding, they said it’s important to be prepared.

"We've had the building staffed 24/7 since the flooding started. Keeping pumps going, sandbagging," said Ryan Weekly with the QC Co-Lab. "The city has been great getting us sands, getting us bags, so we're just doing what we can to keep us dry."

City leaders have stressed that not all of Davenport is underwater, only portions. They estimate that flood damage will cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. That doesn't include damage to private properties.