People in Anamosa starting a senior book delivery program

A group in Anamosa is starting a home book delivery program for homebound seniors. Think of it as meals on wheels, but with books. Leaders say it's important for older people to read, because it improves brain activity.

The way it works is that seniors who want to be part of it will fill out a form of what type books they like. People from the Anamosa library picks out books for them based on their preference, then Tamra Albright-Johnson with Pinicon Place Senior Living in Anamosa drops them off.

She stays and chats with the person during the drop off. In about three weeks she picks the books up and replaces them with new ones. Shirley Gilmore is one of her clients.

She uses a walker to get around and says it's hard for her to get to the library. Gillmore enjoys the program, and the company.

"That's nice to have someone to talk to, otherwise I'd just sit here by myself with my dog and my cat," said Gillmore.

“Oh my gosh, think about spending a day all by yourself every single day and not having someone to laugh with, not having someone to talk to and not having anything to look forward to,” said Albright-Johnson. “This little small act gives them something to look forward to."

The seniors also get information about different programs they can use throughout Jones County. The program has only been around for a month, and they're looking to expand. Organizers will make drop offs all throughout Anamosa.

People who want to be part of the program can all the Anamosa library at (319) 462-2183.

