People help to design new Cedar Rapids flag

People in Cedar Rapids got to help design the city's new flag on Saturday. They got to draw designs for a new flag during the downtown farmers' market today.

People can also submit drawings online through the city of Cedar Rapids website. The city will take some of those ideas and have graphic designers make designs for people to vote on

Leaders say people suggested getting a new flag.

"We've been hearing from people in the community for a while now that they thought it'd be a good idea to have a new flag,” said Maria Johnson Communications Manager with the City of Cedar Rapids. “We have the city brand, and the city tree, but the flag is really a symbol for the community to use."

The city plans to unveil the new flag sometime next year.