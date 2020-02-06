Deadline to apply for Matthew 25's 'Transform Week' is Feb. 7

People living in the Taylor and Time Check neighborhoods have until Feb 7. to apply for Matthew 25's Transform Week.

Matthew 25 coordinates hundreds of volunteers to do home repairs for people in those neighborhoods who can’t afford to hire someone or do it themselves.

Organizers say they are taking in applications a month earlier this year. to ensure they have enough time to order all of the supplies.

This is Matthew 25's fifth year doing Transform Week.

Heidi Kinder had work done to her home last year, and two years before. Last year, volunteers painted her garage.

"They had to literally scrape everything down using water bottles and they had to use masks,” Kinder said. “So it took them a solid week to scrape everything down and repaint it”

The year before volunteers did work on the 2nd floor of Kinder's home. It allowed her and her son to finally use that space.

"When we took the carpet out I mean, the allergens that were inside, it was just super gross,” she said. “I mean, and then they had a painted floor so once they put that wood plank upstairs, it was just unreal, incredible, so much better.”

This year Matthew 25 wants to fix up more than 30 homes. Leaders say the work goes a long way for the homeowner and the neighborhood.

"This is actually one of the best things we can do to support affordable housing in Cedar Rapids,” said Aaron Saylor, Matthew 25's building manager. “We're able to keep people in their homes, in their existing homes longer. Without building new homes on the outskirts, without gutting our existing neighborhoods.”

Kinder is so thankful that she's paying it forward by volunteering during transform week.

"Last year we actually painted George's Garage is what they had called it,” she said. “There were four of us on my team at Collins Aerospace, and we're doing it again this year.”

Transform Week will be June 22 through June 26. People can complete an application form and bring it to Matthew 25. There are income guidelines.

Click here to apply.

