It's tea time in Iowa City.

A new planter containing tea-making plants in downtown Iowa City on May 13, 2019 (Lucy Rohden/KCRG)

The Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department planted tea-making plants in planters across the city.

The planters have teapots on top and have over ten different types of tea plants.

People are encouraged to stop by, take some plants, and make a pot of tea of their own.