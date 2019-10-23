People can apply for 'LIHEAP' assistance starting Nov. 1

Starting on Nov. 1, people can apply for help on their heating bill through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program or, ‘LIHEAP.’ The program is run through the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program.

New this year, every three years the state requires HACAP to have a client certification year. That means people have to be seen in person with their application and provide updated information. They do this to make sure people are claiming the correct information on their applications.

People can bring those applications to any HACAP location. LIHEAP helps households that qualify pay for their primary heating costs. They get a one-time payment that they can use as a credit until it runs out. HACAP says they are expecting a large number of applicants this year.

"We did hold pretty steady in taking 8,000 applications last year, but we did notice there were several new families and households that applied due to the cold,” said Amy Becker with HACAP. “So I would imagine we will have a slight uptick this year based on last year."

The program is dependent on funding. HACAP says they have enough to carry individuals early on, but in the spring their funding will get low.

People with disabilities and the elderly can apply now. Even those who don't qualify for the program could qualify for a moratorium protection, meaning they won't disconnect people's heat and electric.

