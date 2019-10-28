Crowds brave cold weather for Dubuque Halloween parade

Ghostbusters, goblins, and ghouls all braved the cold for Dubuque's Halloween parade.

The Dubuque Karate Club displays its Star Wars-themed float at the Halloween Parade in Dubuque on Monday, October 28, 2019. (Allison Wong/KCRG)

The crowds were wowed by large trucks, dance teams, school bands, and large floats. This year, volunteers passed out candy along the parade route instead of throwing it from floats.

Mikhail Cooper was excited to get some of that candy and experience his first parade.

"I think there's going to be some candy and I think there's going to be some scary people like last year going rawr," Cooper said.

This is the second year the parade was organized by Townsquare Media after the YMCA announced it would no longer host it. Candy was provided by Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's. All proceeds from the parade went to the St. Mark's Community Center.