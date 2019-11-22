People are changing their holiday traditions and dining out

According to the latest information from the National Restaurant Association, people are skipping homemade Thanksgiving meals and going to a restaurant.

The organization surveyed over one-thousand adults in 2017 and around 9% of them will be dining out meaning big business for the restaurants that are open.

“We are expecting 1300 people that day,” said Chef Ty Williams.

Williams works at Longbranch and Houston Steak House. This will be the second year in a row that he will be serving that many people.

“Preparation starts months ahead,” he said. “We need to order all of the food and make get a plan with the sous chef.”

A number of other restaurants we spoke to also said they are booked for reservations already, but dining out isn’t for everyone.

“You kind of feel rushed,” said Beatty Carter of Cedar Rapids. “They don’t push you out, but you always feel like there are probably people waiting. You need to be in and out quickly.”

Whatever the family tradition maybe, the most important part of the day is being with family.

“You just need t to be around people you love and be around people with positive energy,” said Bryce McClain of Coralville.